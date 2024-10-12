After Milton: Local organization holding food giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Safe Future Foundation is holding a food giveaway to help those impacted by Milton.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The giveaway is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

There are no reservations.

The event is happening at 1680 Dunn Ave. Jax, FL 32218.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.