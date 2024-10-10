After Milton: St. Augustine announced office hours, debris pickup schedule

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine recently announced an update after Milton.

The City of St. Augustine administrative offices will open at 8:00 am on Friday and close at 1:00 pm due to flooding downtown during the afternoon high tide.

The St. Augustine Municipal Marina will be closed until further notice until services can be restored.

Solid waste collection operations will be solely dedicated to yard/brush debris pickup on Friday and Saturday. There will be no recycling collection on Friday. Solid waste will resume regularly scheduled collections on Monday.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Milton with yard debris or flood damage are reminded to separate storm debris curbside. Brush/yard debris and construction debris must be piled separately to be collected.

