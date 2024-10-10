After Milton: What’s next for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After Milton came through Florida on Wednesday, the city of Jacksonville has announced the local state of emergency will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Thursday afternoon, the city released a post-storm update and list of answers to frequently asked questions.

Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Friday. Monday was already scheduled to be a planning day for teachers, so students will be off.

City of Jacksonville government offices will reopen Monday.

The following emergency shelters will remain open until 8 a.m. on Friday:

Atlantic Coast High School

Chaffee Trail Elementary

The Legends Center

Landmark Middle

LaVilla School of the Arts

Arlington Middle School

JTA bus routes reopened normal bus service at 9 a.m. on Thursday. JTA will offer rides home for those who took shelter the six city shelters through when they shut down.

The St. Johns River Ferry, Skyway, and Clay County Flex Magenta line will reopen on Friday.

Thursday collection for garbage and recycling will be rescheduled to Saturday.

Power outages and service issues can be reported to JEA at (904) 665-6000 or online at JEA.com.

