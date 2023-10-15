Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro with World-class professionals returns to Jacksonville Beach Nov. 10

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The highly anticipated U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro is set to make its triumphant return to Jacksonville Beach from November 10 to 12, 2023. The event, now in its third year in Jacksonville, promises world-class professional surfing and an exhilarating music festival, making it a must-attend experience for surf enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

The Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, part of the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000, stands as the second-largest female surf contest in the world, with over 100 of the globe’s top female professional surfers slated to compete. This nationally televised event will take place at the Jacksonville Beach Pier and SeaWalk Pavilion and, as in previous years, will offer free admission to all competitions and activities.

Among the prominent figures expected to participate are five-time World Champion Carissa Moore, Pipe Masters Champion Moana Jones-Wong, current U.S. Open Champion Sawyer Lindblad, and defending Super Girl Pro Champion Alyssa Spencer.

While the focus remains on the impressive surfing competition, the event has much more to offer. The Festival Village at SeaWalk Pavilion will be the epicenter of a vibrant and action-packed program. This year’s edition will feature not only world-class surfing but also a Super Girl Gamer esports tournament, an all-female DJ competition, women’s beach soccer, beach volleyball, and beach lacrosse tournaments. Attendees can also enjoy free fitness, yoga, Zumba, wellness, and dance classes, a professional skateboarding competition, celebrity speakers, women’s longboarding, panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability, a female art exhibition, social influencers, autograph signings, a beer garden, and an array of food trucks. Additionally, there will be a mentorship event featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore.

In 2023, the event will introduce new elements, including a women’s paddleboarding event, a female content creators showcase, and a women’s pro skimboarding event.

The Super Girl Concert Series will take center stage, featuring 12 artists who will perform free live concerts. The lineup includes notable acts such as Sean Kingston, Joywave, St. Lucia, We The Kings, OMI, Honey Hounds, Surfer Girl, Hello Sister, Bombargo, Hayes Warner, The Band Light, and local band Parks and Razz.

The Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-driven platform designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion, and equality. The series includes four women’s action sports, esports, and lifestyle events aimed at providing opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer, expressed excitement about the diverse lineup of activities and talent set to make the event memorable. “To have artists like Sean Kingston, We The Kings, Joywave, St Lucia, OMI, and others performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl’s empowerment platform is incredible. On the surfing side, the Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers.”

The event receives support from various sponsors, including the U.S. Air Force, Florida Blue, CSI Companies, CELSIUS, Atlantic Self Storage, JOLYN, Kroger Delivery, the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville Beach, Perfect Hydration, Logitech, The Mayo Clinic, Sambazon, Ithaca Hummus, Gillette Venus, Day Chaser, Brine Lacrosse, and the City of Jacksonville’s Tourist Development Council.

It’s worth noting that the U.S. Air Force has renewed its commitment as the event’s title partner, reinforcing its support for the mission of celebrating female strength and empowerment.

The surf competitions will take place daily at the Jacksonville Beach Pier from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Festival Village at SeaWalk Pavilion will be open on Saturday, November 11, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, November 12, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All elements of the event, including surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, sports competitions, and more, are free to attend.

The event will be televised throughout January and February on Bally Sports and will be streamed live on November 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. via 15 digital partners, including the event’s official website and Twitch channel.

For further information regarding the concert lineup, surfing schedule, classes, esports, sports competitions, and more, visit the event’s website at www.supergirljax.com.

To stay connected through social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

