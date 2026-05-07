State seeks death penalty for man accused of murder in double shooting near TPC Sawgrass

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office announced it is seeking the death penalty for Christian Barrios, the man accused of fatally shooting two people at a Walgreens in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The SAO says it filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Barrios on Tuesday.

The St. Johns County Grand Jury previously indicted Barrios on two counts of first-degree murder in March.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said that Barrios shot his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Wood, and her alleged boyfriend, Jason Chatham, at a Walgreens near TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Deputies pursued him into Nassau County, where he was taken into custody.

Barrios is next scheduled to appear in court on May 27 at 9 a.m.

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