St. Johns County grand jury indicts man for double murder in shooting near TPC Sawgrass

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly double shooting in St. Johns County was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder.

Action News Jax told you when Christian Barrios was arrested earlier this month.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said that Barrios shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at a Walgreens near TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Deputies say they pursued him into Nassau County, where he was taken into custody.

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Family of the victims, Melissa Wood and Jason Chatham, gathered a week after the shooting to remember them.

Barrios is set to appear in court again on April 10 at 9 a.m.

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