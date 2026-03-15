Double homicide suspect captured in Nassau County after an all-night manhunt

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is in custody following a violent crime spree that left two people dead near TPC Sawgrass and sparked a multi-county manhunt ending in an apprehension Saturday morning.

Christian Barrios faces two counts of first-degree murder, burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a series of events that started in St. Johns County, where Barrios shot and killed two people. Sheriff Rob Hardwick said it makes him “sick to his stomach.”

The violence began Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. St. Johns County deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire at a Walgreens near A1A and Palm Valley Road. Upon arrival, units discovered two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; both later died due to their injuries.

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Investigators believe Barrios traveled to the location specifically to confront the victims. Following the shooting, Barrios allegedly fled onto the PGA Tour grounds. K9 teams combed the area as the suspect reportedly stole a PGA radio and attempted to steal a vehicle.

Sheriff Hardwick noted that during the chaos, Barrios approached several people, making “spontaneous statements” about running from his girlfriend.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., the search intensified after a residential burglary was reported in Ponte Vedra. Barrios allegedly stole a BMW, which police were able to track as it fled north into Nassau County.

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The quiet morning for residents near County Road 108 and Middle Road was shattered as Nassau County deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the stolen BMW, sending the vehicle into a tree line. Barrios fled on foot into the brush, prompting officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.

“We could hear the drones and helicopters flying above,” said local resident Tony Brett, who provided video of a wall of patrol cars lined outside his home. “Once we came out, an officer told my wife they were looking for somebody.”

After a coordinated search by SJSO and Nassau County K9 units, Barrios was located in the woods and arrested just before 8:00 a.m.

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While Nassau County residents expressed relief at the rapid response, Sheriff Hardwick issued a stern reminder regarding the suspect’s future.

“He picked the wrong county,” Hardwick said. “He’ll be held accountable in St. Johns County.”

Barrios is currently being held as the investigation continues.

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