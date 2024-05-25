‘All gave some, some gave all:’ Jacksonville Memorial Day service honors ultimate sacrifice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A military flyover, firing detail and the laying of the wreaths happened Saturday morning at the Jacksonville National Cemetery just 2 days ahead of Memorial Day to honor the memory of those who have died serving our country and protecting our everyday freedoms.

“These are my heroes. The heroes that put their life on the line every day, as as we all did, but these are the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Tommy Tittle of Chapter 1046 Vietnam Veterans at Saturday’s ceremony. “All gave some, some gave all.”

The annual Memorial Day ceremony is an annual tradition at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, where over 20,000 veterans have been laid to rest. Each year, many loved ones and fellow military veterans pay their respects during this Memorial Day ceremony.

“It is wonderful to have this many people come out for a long trip out to this cemetery to honor the fallen that are out here,” added Tittle.

While many are out there celebrating with those Memorial Day pool parties or barbecues, the main point is really to remember what the holiday is truly about.

“The most important thing probably is to keep it in perspective of why we’re standing here in the hot sun today is to remember our brothers and sisters that would probably love to be here but can’t,” said Retired Army Green Beret Tom Meissgeier.

Morning Memorial Day Ceremony

