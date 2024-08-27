All lanes of I-95 NB near JAX airport shut down after commercial vehicle hits overpass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound near Jacksonville International Airport are shut down.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a commercial vehicle hit the Airport Road overpass.

The Florida Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said no traffic can go under I-95 on Airport Road in either direction.

I-95 northbound is backed up past I-295. If you have a flight to catch, make sure to head out early.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.