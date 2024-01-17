Alleged Jacksonville white-supremist gang member sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 44-year-old Jacksonville man with possible ties to a white-supremacy prison gang was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Geoffrey Scott Carter for methamphetamine and firearm possession charges.

According to court documents, in August of 2022, St. Johns County police pulled over Carter for a traffic offense. After a police canine alerted the officer to the presence of drugs, a search was conducted of the sports utility vehicle. Two loaded pistols (one was reported stolen), around 36 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, syringes, and baggies were found inside the SUV.

Carter was also said to be carrying brass knuckles in his pocket and was wearing an empty firearms holster.

After being released on bond, a confidential source working with law enforcement was able to purchase illegal drugs from Carter on four separate occasions at his Jacksonville home.

Court records said that Carter sold the informant approximately 645 grams of meth, 3 grams of fentanyl, and a Colt revolver.

“Having previously been convicted of 11 felony offenses, Carter is prohibited by law from possessing firearms, including the Colt revolver,” a Department of Justice statement said.

In November of 2022, a federal search warrant was executed on Carter’s home.

“During the search, they located seven loaded handguns, two body armor vests, ammunition, a scale, baggies containing meth and marijuana, a Nazi flag, and a vest with markings associated with the ‘Unforgiven,’ a white-supremacist prison gang, the DOJ said.

Carter pleaded guilty on Mar. 28, 2023, and was ordered to forfeit 10 firearms and assorted ammunition.

The DOJ said this case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

