AMBER ALERT: 6-month-old girl kidnapped in St. Augustine, could be in Jacksonville, FDLE reports

ST. AUGUSTINE — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-month-old child reportedly abducted in St. Johns County.

According to FDLE, Zaina Ward was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of State Road 13 North in St. Augustine. Authorities believe she may be in the company of 22-year-old Mohammed Adam, a St. Augustine resident. They could be traveling in a silver 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Florida tag number RXCR47.

According to law enforcement, the pair may be in the Jacksonville area. Zaina was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink flowers and green stems.

Authorities urge anyone who sees them not to approach and to contact law enforcement immediately at 904-824-8304 or dial 911.

Missing Child:

Name: Zaina Ward

Missing Since: October 13, 2024

Age: 6 months

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2′0″

Weight: 14 pounds

Last seen: 5000 block of State Road 13 North, St. Augustine, FL

Clothing: White ruffled onesie with pink flowers and green stems

Suspect Information:

Name: Mohammed Adam

Age: 22 years

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5′8″

Weight: 150 pounds

From: St. Augustine, FL

