AMBER Alert: Georgia baby believed to be in extreme danger

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an AMBER Alert Sunday afternoon after police say a 5-week-old baby was abducted.

An AMBER alert in Georgia is called “Levi’s Call.”

Officials believe Milan Simpson is in extreme danger after being taken by 29-year-old Jamale Darcel Simpson.

This happened Sunday in Johns Creek in Fulton County.

The two were last seen at Feather Sound Court at Old Alabama Sydney Marcus Blvd. at Ga-400.

They were in a 2013 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a temporary Georgia tag of S2181232.

Anyone with information on where the Simpsons are should call the Johns Creek Police Department.

To call, dial 470-456-0271.

