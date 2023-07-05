American Red Cross assists 20 residents displaced in multi-unit apartment fire in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to a multi-unit fire on the 3000 block of Via Di Oliva Court, the American Red Cross has come forward to aid 20 affected residents who were displaced by the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and Action News Jax is en route to the scene to gather additional details and confirm any injuries.

The organization is offering financial assistance to help cover expenses for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials. Additionally, they are extending their services to aid in replacing lost medications and offering mental health support to those affected by the traumatic incident.

Updates will be provided as new details emerge regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

