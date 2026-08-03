American Red Cross calls for donations amid blood supply crisis | Where to give

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations nationwide.

The call for donations comes amid a national blood supply crisis, declared by the Red Cross. This is only the second time the organization has declared a national blood crisis in its 145-year history.

Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed.

To schedule a blood donation, visit the American Red Cross’ website here.

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