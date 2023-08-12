The American Red Cross is working with JFRD to keep the community prepared this hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The American Red Cross and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are partnering to distribute more than 400 Hurricane Preparedness Starter Buckets in the community along Ribault Manor.

This area was chosen for the distribution site because it is identified as high-risk for flooding throughout the hurricane season.

The buckets include cleaning supplies, first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, and preparedness information from the Red Cross and JFRD.

Visit www.redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency App to be ready in case of a disaster in your community. Use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with loved ones.

The Emergency App can be found in the app store on your mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to www.redcross.org/apps.

