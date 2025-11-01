Amy Grant coming to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Singer Amy Grant is scheduled to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on February 21.

Her career spans more than 40 years. She started singing gospel music before becoming a pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist.

She has three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums. Her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and more 1 billion global streams.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $97 to $188.

