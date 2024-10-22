‘An amazing woman:’ Daughters of Georgia dock collapse victim speak out about their mother

SAPELO ISLAND, Fla. — The daughter of Jacqueline Crews Carter, one of the four people from Jacksonville killed in the Sapelo Island dock collapse, is speaking out about her mother.

Read: Four people from Jacksonville among those killed in Georgia dock collapse on Saturday

Crews and six others were killed on Saturday afternoon when a gangway collapsed because of a “catastrophic failure,” according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Crews’ daughters, Vanessa Carter Williams and Angela Mosley, sent the following statement to Action News Jax:

“She was an amazing woman, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She retired from UF Health after 40 years and had been on the go ever since. She was an extremely supportive and loving Mom, whatever we could imagine she would do her best to make it happen. From marching as a band parent at Paxon to cruises to the Caribbean for summer breaks. She was big on helping others and being of service. Anytime someone called she would jump into action to help out. Friends, neighbors, or strangers, it never mattered. She is loved by everyone who meets her and she was our rock. We will feel this TREMENDOUS loss for the rest of our lives. Most of all she loved and lived for her family.”

Read: Local church leaders grieve members dead after Sapelo Island dock collapse

Before retirement, Carter was a financial advisor and evaluator.

The McIntosh County Coroner’s Office confirmed with Action News Jax the names of others killed:

Carlotta McIntosh, 93, Jacksonville

Isaiah Thomas, 79, Jacksonville

Cynthia Gibbs, 74, Jacksonville

Charles L. Houston, 77, Darien, Georgia

William Johnson, Jr., 73, Lithia Springs, Georgia

Queen Welch, 76, Atlanta, Georgia

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.