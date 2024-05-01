‘An ideological agenda:’ Gov. DeSantis signs bill to prevent selling of lab-grown meat

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Bill SB 1084 into law, making it a second-degree misdemeanor to sell or manufacture lab-grown beef in the state.

READ: Florida Republican proposes bill to ban sale, distribution of lab-grown meat in the state

The controversial measure includes a series of changes related to the State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Gov. DeSantis said the main goal is to protect the state’s cattle industry against “an ideological agenda that wants to finger agriculture as the problem.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“One of the things that these folks want to eliminate is meat production in the United States,” DeSantis said while behind a podium stating “Save Our Beef” at the Hardee County Cattlemen’s Arena in Wauchula.

Opponents of the bill believe that making it illegal to sell or manufacture cultivated meat will slow innovation and place hurdles before free market sales.

According to the News Service of Florida, the measure doesn’t prohibit cultivated-meat research because of concerns that such a ban could affect the space industry, which is looking at cultivated meats for long-term space journeys.

Some believe an outright ban on lab-grown meat will prevent businesses from investing in Florida.

“A ban like this threatens a free market and sets a dangerous precedent for government interference,” Emily Bogan, of New Jersey-based Fork & Good, Inc. told a House panel in February. “We want to ensure that affordable meat is available for generations to come.”

Others argue that the ban will further dependence on foreign countries while closing the door on increased job opportunities.

“Far from protecting American jobs, banning cultivated seafood in the United States will deepen our country’s dependence on imports from countries like China,” Justin Kolbeck, co-founder of the San Francisco-based seafood company Wildyp said. “This ban will create Chinese jobs at the expense of small businesses like mine. And this ban will also stifle innovation in Florida as investment dollars are redirected towards more business-friendly states.”

READ: ‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat

Aside from lab-grown meats, Bill 1084 also prevents local governments from regulating electric vehicle charging stations.

Supports believe this will make it easier for businesses to pay for and install these charging stations throughout the state.

But Kim Ross, of ReThink Energy Florida, called the proposed preemption “overreaching” and warned it could “stifle” growth in the industry.

The News Service of Florida said senate staff analysis counted 3,230 public charging stations in 44 of the 67 counties in the state.

Oversight of charging stations will land under the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services just as pumps at gas stations are regulated.

However, it is important to note that, as of now, no company in the U.S. is currently selling or distributing lab-grown meat products.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.