Annual Sandcastle Contest returns to Jacksonville Beach in April

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The 47th annual Sandcastle Contest will take place Saturday, April 25, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., just north of the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

The event is part of Beaches Opening Weekend.

Participants must register by Tuesday, March 31.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Categories include Ages 8 and Under, Ages 9-12, Ages 13-16 (three kids per team in each), Family Entry, and Group category (up to five builders per team).

Registration is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teams can register HERE.

Click here for more information about the event and other Opening of the Beaches activities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.