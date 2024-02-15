Another book sale at the South Mandarin Library this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Public Library want all literacy lovers to rejoice as another book sale begins today (Feb. 15) through Saturday (Feb. 17).

If you’re looking to fill your shelves, the book sale is being held at the South Mandarin Library at 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Some of the items up for sale are fiction and nonfiction books for kids and young adults, DVDs, CDs, and more.

The cost to purchase is:

$1 per individual item

$5 per plastic bag

$10 per paper bag

Bags will be provided by the Friends of South Mandarin Library. Cash is the preferred method of payment.

