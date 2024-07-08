Application submissions for St. Augustine Neighborhood Grant Program to end July 15

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine’s Neighborhood Services Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) is providing up to $3,000 for organizations that provide “small-scale neighborhood improvements.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

To be considered, applications must be submitted through Mon., July 15 to the City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services and CRA Division via email at NGP@citystaug.com, by mail or in person at City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Division 75 King Street, St. Augustine, Fl. 32084, Lobby B, 4th Floor.

“NGP funds accompanied with City Staff’s technical assistance, are designed to empower neighborhood organizations to effectively plan and implement neighborhood and community initiatives,” the city said about the purpose of the grants.

If you have questions contact Jaime D. Perkins, Neighborhood Services and CRA Manager at jperkins@citystaug.com. Click here to download the guidelines and application form.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.