Applications open for free and reduced price meals at some Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The time is now to apply for free and reduced meals at Duval County schools.

Here are the links:

You only need to apply if your children go to these schools:

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Alden Road Exceptional Student Center Alimacani Elementary Anchor Academy Elementary Atlantic Beach Elementary Atlantic Coast High Baldwin Jr/Sr Bartram Springs Elementary Chets Creek Elementary Darnell Cookman Jr/Sr Douglas Anderson High Fishweir Elementary Fletcher High Fletcher Middle Greenland Pines Elementary Hendricks Avenue Elementary J. Allen Axson Elementary Jacksonville Beach Elementary James Weldon Johnson Middle John Stockton Elementary Julia Landon Middle Lavilla Middle Loretto Elementary Louis Sheffield Elementary Mandarin High Mandarin Middle Mandarin Oaks Elementary Mayport Elementary Mayport Middle Neptune Beach Elementary New Berlin Elementary Paxon High Sabal Palm Elementary Samuel W. Wolfson High San Pablo Elementary Sandalwood High Seabreeze Elementary Stanton High

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You don’t need to apply if your children’s schools are enrolled in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Program. Those schools have a higher percentage of students who get public assistance.

You also don’t need to apply if your child is receiving SNAP, TANF or some forms of Medicaid.

Breakfast will be provided to all students at all schools at no cost.

School starts in Duval County on August 10.

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