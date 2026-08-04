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Applications open for free and reduced price meals at some Duval County schools

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
File photo
By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The time is now to apply for free and reduced meals at Duval County schools.

Here are the links:

You only need to apply if your children go to these schools:

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  1. Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
  2. Alimacani Elementary
  3. Anchor Academy Elementary
  4. Atlantic Beach Elementary
  5. Atlantic Coast High
  6. Baldwin Jr/Sr
  7. Bartram Springs Elementary
  8. Chets Creek Elementary
  9. Darnell Cookman Jr/Sr
  10. Douglas Anderson High
  11. Fishweir Elementary
  12. Fletcher High
  13. Fletcher Middle
  14. Greenland Pines Elementary
  15. Hendricks Avenue Elementary
  16. J. Allen Axson Elementary
  17. Jacksonville Beach Elementary
  18. James Weldon Johnson Middle
  19. John Stockton Elementary
  20. Julia Landon Middle
  21. Lavilla Middle
  22. Loretto Elementary
  23. Louis Sheffield Elementary
  24. Mandarin High
  25. Mandarin Middle
  26. Mandarin Oaks Elementary
  27. Mayport Elementary
  28. Mayport Middle
  29. Neptune Beach Elementary
  30. New Berlin Elementary
  31. Paxon High
  32. Sabal Palm Elementary
  33. Samuel W. Wolfson High
  34. San Pablo Elementary
  35. Sandalwood High
  36. Seabreeze Elementary
  37. Stanton High

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You don’t need to apply if your children’s schools are enrolled in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Program. Those schools have a higher percentage of students who get public assistance.

You also don’t need to apply if your child is receiving SNAP, TANF or some forms of Medicaid.

Breakfast will be provided to all students at all schools at no cost.

School starts in Duval County on August 10.

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