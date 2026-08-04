Applications for trades program opens to women on Aug 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local program is working to increase female representation in the skilled trades workforce.

It’s called Girls on the Gridline. It’s a federally funded apprenticeship program offered through the College Bound Institute (CBI).

The program works to introduce young women to high-demand careers within the electric, water, and wastewater sectors.

It provides training and mentorship that can ultimately lead to high-paying jobs.

Applications will be accepted starting August 15. Click here to apply.

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