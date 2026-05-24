Apply now: Red Coats’ Community Grants Program supports local nonprofits

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship is now accepting applications for its annual Red Coats’ Community Grants Program.

The program provides funding to eligible nonprofits in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties, offering grants up to $25,000 to benefit the Northeast Florida community.

These grants are awarded to organizations that support key community areas, including youth services, education, character development, health, wellness, sports and military support.

The application window for these grants runs from May 18 to June 15.

Rusty Pritchett, Captain of the Red Coats, highlighted the positive impact local organizations are making. “Northeast Florida is home to so many organizations making a positive impact and we’re proud to support their efforts,” Pritchett said. He added that the Red Coats are “honored to help fund programs that improve lives and strengthen our community.”

Applications for the grants are open from Monday, May 18, to Monday, June 15, with submissions due by 11:59 p.m. EST.

Interested nonprofits can find the application link here. Complete eligibility guidelines are available on THE PLAYERS website.

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