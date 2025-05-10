Armada set sail on 2025 season with debut win: Watch the full game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another summer of soccer in Jacksonville is officially underway with the Jacksonville Armada Men’s U-23 team debuting on Friday night. They started off the season with a bang, earning a 4-1 victory in the National Premier Soccer League.

Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference newcomers PSC FC out of Panama City Beach proved to be a talented opponent from the start, with the game still scoreless after 35 minutes. From there, the Armada unleashed a flurry of goals to take command with St. Augustine native Miles Shanley opening the scoring in the 37th minute.

Gustavo Marques and Giancarlo Vaccaro added to the lead before halftime with the Fleet ahead at the break 3-0. Just a few minutes into the start of the second half, Tiago Barriguinha scored his maiden goal as a member of the Armada with a PSC FC penalty kick late in the proceedings, settling the final score at 4-1.

For head coach Tommy Krizanovic, it’s a great way to start the season with a win as his team continues to come together less than a week after reporting to Jacksonville for the summer.

Watch the full game replay:

Jacksonville Armada season opener vs. PSC FC: May 9th, 2025

Next up for the Boys in Blue is another home matchup on Saturday, May 17th at 7 pm against another new opponent in Club de Lyon FC out of the Orlando area.

That game, along with all the home matchups, will be played at the Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium on the campus of Edward Waters University and streamed live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

