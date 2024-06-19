Arrest made in connection to pregnant mother’s murder; sources say she was shot, put into trash can

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 35-year-old man is in jail accused of murdering a local mother and then placing her body in a trash can outside a Brentwood home.

Justin Henderson was booked into jail Tuesday night, he faces three different charges in connection with Quintasha Ross’ death. She was a mother in her 20s whom Action News Jax was told had a second child on the way. Henderson is accused of second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with evidence.

Action News Jax Ben Ryan obtained his arrest report from a source, the report had disturbing details that shows the mother was shot and stabbed in the head, then dumped into a garbage can with some of her belongings outside the home on West 41st street.

The report also said he got nervous when police walked over to the trash. It details how investigators found evidence of blood throughout the house and on a knife and they also found a freshly dug hole that they said could fit a human body.

Now, on the corner of West 41st street and Pearl St., a portrait of Ross sits as a growing memorial.

“I just wanted to bring her out for people to pay their respects and know who she was,” Jodesha Baldwin said.

It was painted by Jodesha Baldwin, owner of EHAS (Everybody has a story) who heard Ross’ story, she hopes to eventually send it to her out of state family.

“To be wrapped up in this situation breaks my heart, it really breaks my heart,” she said.

Action News Jax was sent video of officers looking at the trash can on Monday night into Tuesday morning, witnesses said they were also looking at the hole in the backyard. Investigators spent hours working the crime scene, returning to it again Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

Satana Jones and Tonja Moorer were the ones who called police after not hearing from their friend in about two weeks, they also smelled something foul near the house.

“When he (Henderson) went around on the side of the house and made him check the trash, that’s where you could see everything and that’s when they put the cuffs on him,” Jones said.

Henderson is currently being held on a bond of over $1.2 million.

