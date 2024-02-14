Arrest made in December home invasion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In December 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion and robbery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Both victims were in bed asleep at the time of the invasion. Reports from JSO state that an unknown man wearing a ski mask and dark clothing broke into the home.

After the suspect left, he stole the victim’s car as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputies recognized the vehicle and chased him down after he tried to flee into a storage facility. He ditched the vehicle and continued to run, but CCSO K9′s were able to apprehend him.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The man was identified as 19-year-old Carlos Matute. He was transported to the pretrial detention facility for armed home invasion.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.