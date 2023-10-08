Arrest made in fatal Jacksonville shooting case: Family seeks justice for 19-year-old Aniyah Womack

In a recent development, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced an arrest in a shooting case of 19-year-old Aniyah Womack. The incident occurred in late May and has left a Jacksonville family in mourning.

The person facing charges in this case is 20-year-old Mirah Clayton, who has been accused of manslaughter. According to detectives, Clayton allegedly shot and killed a young woman on Kendall Town Blvd. The victim has been identified by family members as 19-year-old Aniyah Womack.

Aniyah Womack’s family had been searching for answers for months, with no leads in the case. However, their pursuit of justice took a significant step forward with Clayton’s arrest.

Autumn Redding, a cousin of Aniyah Womack, expressed relief, saying, “We were able to obtain justice for Aniyah Womack.”

The five months since the tragic incident have been a rollercoaster of emotions for the family, with Autumn Redding describing it as “extremely crazy” and marked by moments of hope and despair.

Aniyah Womack’s mother, Andrea Brown, fondly remembered her daughter as a funny and lively young lady who enjoyed creating TikTok videos.

Andrea Brown shared moments of nostalgia, saying, “I miss her laughs, her smiles, her goofiness. She was like my twin.”

The breakthrough in the case came after the Mad Dads chapter of Jacksonville received a tip from a community member just a day after the shooting took place. They promptly reported the information to JSO, leading to the arrest of Mirah Clayton.

A.J. Jordan, representing Mad Dads, expressed satisfaction that the family now has the prospect of justice, stating, “Now, we have somebody that is held accountable. Somebody they can look in the face and give impact statements to.”

While a trial date has yet to be set, the family of Aniyah Womack has affirmed their commitment to attending the proceedings, seeking closure and justice for their beloved family member.

