Arrest made in Lake City Easter shooting that injured police officer

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday that injured a Lake City police officer.

Justin Claridy, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting during an Easter celebration attended by a couple thousand people at Annie Mattox Recreation on NE Center Avenue.

Claridy was released from prison last week, a Lake City police news release states.

Officer Marcus Hardison, a K9 handler with the Lake City Police Department was shot in the arm when a fight broke out. Police said several people were firing shots and more arrests are anticipated.

Lake City police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were providing crowd control during the celebration.

Police released video of the shooting Thursday that shows a crowd of people running. One of those in the crowd jumps a railing in the road while pulling out, and shooting what appears to be a gun.

Claridy is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the news release states.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lake City Police Department at (386) 752- 4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

