JSO: No arrests made in the murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story has been updated to reflect information clarified by JSO.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made in the murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen.

A post to a popular local social media page suggested an arrest had been made. The post featured a video showing Sheriff T.K. Waters.

In the video the Sheriff can be heard saying, “They brought one over. He ended up confessing and telling who else was involved in the murder of 7-year-old Breon. That is a huge, huge relief.”

A JSO spokesperson said that only a confession had been made.

Below is a statement from Sheriff T.K. Waters made Saturday night.

“No one has been charged in 7-year-old Breon Allen’s murder. All evidence gathered during the course of a murder investigation is a crucial piece of building the best case possible. No one piece of information will stand alone in presenting the best case possible to hold those responsible for the murder of Breon accountable.”

Related: ‘Senseless murder’: 7-year-old dead, man hospitalized after shooting on Commonwealth Avenue

Action News Jax told you in January when Allen was killed in a gang-related drive-by shooting on the Westside. The older cousin he was with, Lafayette Mango Jr., was critically injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office previously announced an increased reward of 25,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

Related: ‘He was a football superstar’: Mother of murdered Jacksonville 7-year-old calls for justice

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.