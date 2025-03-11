Arrests made after two teenagers were fatally shot in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man has been arrested with ties to a fatal shooting last month in Brunswick where two teenagers were killed.

On Monday, February 17, officers with the Brunswick Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 3200 block of Brailsford Ave. Upon their arrival, officers located two teenagers with gunshot wounds, 17-year-old Xavier Buggs and 19-year-old Eric Stanley. They were transported to a local hospital, however they were pronounced deceased shortly after.

An initial investigation revealed that both teens had been shot during a physical altercation.

After an extensive investigation, 24-year-old Kevin Bernard Pinkley Jr. was arrested in connection with the fatal shootings. He is charged with two counts of Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The Brunswick Police Department is continuing their investigation in this case, and additional arrests are still pending. Those with information is encouraged to contact Detective Melissa Howell at (912)279-2606 or silent witness at (912)267-5516

