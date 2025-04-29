ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — The City of St. Augustine Beach and the Beach Art Studio will host the 5th annual Art & Bark in the Park event on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The event will be held at Lakeside Veterans Memorial Park, 2340 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, 32080, and will run from 12:00 PM, to 5:00 PM. The location offers a unique backdrop of sculptures and artwork.

Melinda Conlon, Communications & Events Coordinator for the City states “The Art & Bark in the Park is a fun for the whole family community event featuring live music, local artists offering unique items for sale as well as some tasty treats for everyone. This is our 5th annual event, and we really enjoy being able to support the local arts and music community.”

Art & Bark In The Park

Ayla’s Acres, a no-kill animal rescue shelter, will be onsite with dogs available for adoption. They do not do same-day adoptions, but people can meet their new best furry friend and fill out the application.

For general information, visit The City of St Augustine Beach website www.staugbch.com.

