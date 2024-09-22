Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County expands robotic surgery capabilities

CLAY COUNTY — Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County has announced the expansion of its robotic surgery capabilities with the addition of a second da Vinci Xi system, further enhancing the hospital’s ability to perform minimally invasive, robotically-assisted surgeries. The new system adds a second operating room dedicated to these procedures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The da Vinci Xi system is used for a variety of surgeries, including general, gynecological, and urologic procedures. Robotic-assisted surgeries offer patients several benefits, such as reduced post-operative pain and faster recovery times. Surgeons remain in complete control during every procedure.

“This expansion of our capacity for robotically-assisted surgeries reflects our commitment to providing each and every patient with their best possible outcome,” said Bryan Walrath, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Clay County. “We look forward to providing more minimally-invasive procedures with this technology in order to increase our patient’s quality of care and experience at our hospital.”

The da Vinci Xi system is the most widely used multiport robotic surgery platform in the world, offering advanced instrumentation and precision for a wide range of procedures.

In addition to its expanded surgical capabilities, St. Vincent’s Clay County was recently named a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News and World Report for 2024-2025. The hospital’s parent organization, Ascension St. Vincent’s, was also ranked among the top 15 health systems in the country for 2024 by Fortune and PINC AI.

For more information, visit www.ascension.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.