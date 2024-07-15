Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside conducts first transformative spinal procedure for back pain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside has become the first hospital in the region to conduct a post-trial procedure using the innovative TOPS System. As one of the first hospitals in the country, and the only facility in the area, to trial this system, St. Vincent’s Southside is now utilizing the device after its recent approval.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The TOPS System is designed to treat a range of conditions associated with lower back and leg pain, providing an alternative to traditional fusion surgeries for patients suffering from a narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower back.

“We strive to offer innovative technology that provides patients with the most advanced care in Northeast Florida,” said Kevin Rinks, President & CEO of St. Vincent’s Southside. “This procedure will add to our existing award-winning complex spine capabilities, all in service of delivering care for those who need it most.”

The TOPS System allows for greater rotation, bending, and extension compared to traditional fusion surgery. Patients experiencing symptoms of lower back pain, sciatica, numbness, tingling, burning sensations, and/or radiating leg pain while walking can regain their ability to bend, flex, walk, and enjoy activities that were debilitating before surgery. Many patients report improved walking and movement mobility within 48 hours after their procedure.

“This technology will significantly improve the lives of those suffering from lower back pain and will enhance our ability to treat associated conditions,” said Dr. Ali Chahlavi, a neurosurgeon at St. Vincent’s. “Not only will patients have a better range of motion after this procedure, but recovery time for most is reduced to only a matter of weeks, instead of up to a year for a fusion.”

St. Vincent’s Southside has received numerous specialty awards in neurosciences and surgery from Healthgrades, including being named a top-five hospital in Florida for spine surgery in 2024, and ranking in the top 100 in the country for spine surgery in 2024 and 2022. The hospital was also recently named a top 15 health system in the country for 2024 by Fortune and PINC AI.

For more information about this procedure and neurosurgical care at St. Vincent’s, visit St. Vincent’s Southside’s website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.