Atlantic Beach to implement new e-bike safety policies

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach plans to implement a new strategy to improve public safety and regulate the use of e-bikes. The multi-tiered plan focuses on aligning local rules with Florida law while prioritizing pedestrian protection in high-traffic areas such as sidewalks and parks.

The published report, titled Strategy Report: E-Bike Safety & Integrated Policy, introduces specific speed mandates and explores potential age requirements for riders. This proactive framework comes as the city sees a rise in e-bike popularity.

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The safety strategy establishes a 10 mph speed limit mandate for e-bikes whenever a rider is within 50 feet of a pedestrian on a sidewalk or shared path. This follows a 2026 state law regarding e-bike operation. Existing city regulations already restrict all bicycles and e-bikes to 10 mph on sidewalks and shared paths within Atlantic Beach.

City officials are also considering a total prohibition of e-bikes in public parks under City Code 21-107(b)(two). This change would allow law enforcement to regulate park usage without needing to determine if a bike is using motor or human power. To support this, the city plans to install new “No Motorized Use” signs designed to be aesthetically compatible with park environments.

Under Florida’s “Home Rule” authority, the city is exploring several legislative additions. Proposed rules include a minimum age requirement of 14 or 16 for operating Class two throttle-assist and Class three high-speed e-bikes. Other considerations include a requirement for operators to carry a government-issued photo ID and a mandate for all e-bike riders to wear helmets.

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The strategy also addresses illegal vehicles by strengthening local codes to allow for the immediate impoundment of electric motorcycles on public property. This is part of a broader effort to distinguish between traditional bicycles and higher-powered electric vehicles.

Education is a primary component of the plan through the expansion of the #BikeSmartAB campaign. The initiative focuses on the “Three Cs”: knowing a bike’s class, compliance with the 10 mph sidewalk rule and courtesy toward pedestrians.

Kevin Hogencamp, interim city manager of Atlantic Beach, said the strategy is intended to protect all residents using city paths.“Our goal is to foster a culture of respect on our paths,” Hogencamp said. “By combining clear rules with consistent enforcement and education, we ensure that Atlantic Beach remains a safe, walkable and bikeable community for everyone.”

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The city has also launched a “Not Your Average Bicycle” outreach program specifically for parents. This program emphasizes that Class two and three e-bikes have power profiles more similar to motor vehicles than traditional bicycles. The outreach highlights parental liability and the medical risks associated with high-speed accidents involving minors.

Residents will soon see new physical infrastructure throughout the city, including strategic speed limit signage in high-traffic locations. These signs are intended to provide a clear legal basis for law enforcement to issue citations.

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