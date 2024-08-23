Attention bargain hunters: St. Johns Co. is holding a surplus auction

St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Johns County is looking to unload some of its old trucks, vans, fire engines and lawnmowers.

It’s holding a surplus auction this weekend.

You can take a look at what’s up for auction and bidding requirements by clicking here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Florida unveils 2024-2025 Great Outdoors Initiative amid concerns over environmental impacts to state parks

Or you can preview the sale in person on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2416 Dobbs Road in St. Augustine.

The auction will be held at the same location starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The county holds surplus auctions twice a year to sell items approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

The money made from the auction goes back into the county’s general fund.

Read: St. Johns County voters to decide fate of sales tax extension, property tax increase for schools this November

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.