BACK TO SCHOOL: Lake City Police Department is hiring school crossing guards

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The City of Lake City is accepting applications for a part-time school crossing guard.

The crossing guards are in charge of helping children cross the street when it is necessary.

Crossing guards will work 10 hours a week during the school year.

The starting salary will be $15 dollars an hour.

Interested parties can apply online through the link “Application for General Employment” above or applications may be obtained from, and returned to Human Resources, City Hall, 205 N Marion Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055. This position will be required to complete the Police Department supplemental application.

Applicant must be a high school graduate or possess a GED and a valid Florida’s Driver License. The applicant will be required to pass a background check, pre-employment physical, and drug screen.

For more information, you can visit their website.

