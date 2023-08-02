Former Jags player Leon Searcy rear-ended driver twice in Wendy’s drive-thru, DUI arrest report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details of a former Jacksonville Jaguars player’s arrest for DUI.

We told you on Tuesday that Leon Searcy, 53, was arrested early Sunday morning and released the same day on bond.

According to his arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Searcy was in the driver’s seat of a Ford Fusion that was in the drive-thru at the Wendy’s on Southside Boulevard in the Tinseltown area.

An officer “asked Mr. Searcy what he was doing parked in the middle of a drive-thru lane at Wendy’s and he did not know,” the arrest report said.

The officer said Searcy had “bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, trouble maintaining balance and the smell of alcoholic beverage,” according to the report.

Police spoke with a man who was in the drive-thru with Searcy and said his car was bumped by Searcy’s car from behind.

The man told police that he and Searcy spoke and agreed not to file any reports because there was no damage to either car.

Shortly after, Searcy hit the man’s car a second time, “this time with great force,” the arrest report said.

The man said the impact from the hit pushed him into a third car, which was not damaged, and left the restaurant before police arrived.

The man also told police that “the tires were squealing as if the suspect still had his foot on the accelerator pedal after impact,” the report said.

Damage to both cars appeared to be contained to the bumpers and no one was injured, police said.

The officer then told Searcy that he would now be conducting a DUI investigation and they moved to a flat, well-lit part of the parking lot.

The officer started reading Searcy his rights and said Searcy “suddenly interjected and asked if this was real,” the report said. He then said he understood his rights and agreed to be questioned.

Searcy told the officer that he was coming from a nearby diner and was then going to go home after getting food from Wendy’s. The report said he told officers he doesn’t have any major issues with walking or balancing, but that he had about 20 concussions from his time in the NFL and he had memory issues as a result.

“While speaking with the suspect he was so unsteady on his feet that I had to have him lean against my patrol vehicle for support so he wouldn’t fall over,” the report said.

Searcy agreed to take part in standardized field sobriety exercises and “additional indicators of impairment were observed,” the arrest report said.

During one of the exercises, he “nearly fell over at one point” and during another exercise, Searcy was “lethargic.”

Searcy was taken into custody and later consented to take a breath test. “Subject blew over the legal limit,” according to a report from the breath test operator. One of Searcy’s samples was a 0.191 and another was a 0.180, the breath alcohol test affidavit said.

He is scheduled to enter a plea in court on August 16.

