Baker County & DNA Doe Project working to identify remains from 1995 cold case

Macclenny, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the DNA Doe Project are working to identify the remains of a John Doe from 1995.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In September 1995, a dog returned to its home with a human skull in its mouth in Macclenny. Days later, the dog returned with a human femur. Initial investigations were able to connect the bones belonging to the same person, who was believed to be a White man over 25 years old. It was estimated that he had been dead at least 6 months before his bones were discovered.

The cold case was brought to the DNA Doe Project, and after 3 years of work done by Genetic Genealogists, new research and information deducted the man was actually of Colombian descent and possibly a first-generation immigrant to the US.

Genealogy research has determined that the unidentified man has links to the Caldas and Antioquia regions of Colombia, while the cities of Aranzazu, Manizales and Medellín are of particular interest.

“We’re hoping that someone remembers a Colombian relative or friend who they haven’t heard from since the 1990s”, said Paris Major, team co-leader. “We’d encourage anyone with family or friends in Caldas or Antioquia to spread the word about this unidentified man, as we’re sure there is someone out there who misses him.”

For any information that could help the DNA Doe Project identify him, email case-tips@dnadoeproject.org or contact Lieutenant David Mancini with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 259-9218.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.