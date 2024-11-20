Baker County Sheriff’s Office to welcome new K-9

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is excited to introduce Bella, the agency’s newest K-9.

Bella, a German Shorthaired Pointer, is a trained firearm detection canine.

School Resource Deputy Ricky Crews serves as Bella’s handler, and she will be utilized throughout the school district upon request by other law enforcement agencies to aid in the detection of firearms.

Through the Florida Safe Schools Canine Program, Bella could be purchased and ushered through her training before entering Baker County.

