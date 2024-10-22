Baker County student arrested for making bomb threat, according to sheriff’s office

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Baker County High School student was arrested on Tuesday for making a bomb threat, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the student was “making threats to use a bomb that he claimed he had in his backpack to ‘blow up’ the school.”

Several students reported the threat to school administrators who then told the School Resource Deputy.

The School Resource Deputy made sure the student had no weapons or explosives.

The 19-year-old was arrested for threatening to discharge a destructive device, a second-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student is in the Baker County Detention Center.

