Baker County wildfire: highway reopens with overnight closures

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sargent Fire burning in parts of north Florida and south Georgia has grown to 2,712 acres and is now 50% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Firefighters worked overnight to strengthen containment lines and are now focusing on hot spots and areas along the fire’s edge, officials said.

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Florida Highway 2 and Georgia Highway 94 are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with overnight closures still in place due to smoke and fog, according to officials.

No structures are threatened, but people nearby may still see and smell smoke, officials said.

A First Alert Weather map shows the Sargent Fire is one of several fires burning across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with additional fires reported in Putnam, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

Regional Wildfire Map

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