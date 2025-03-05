Baker, Union County among graduates from the K9 Tracking Team Academy

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Baker and Union County are among the 28 graduates from the Florida Department of Corrections K9 Tracking Team Academy.

The program teaches FDC correctional officers essential skills such as K9 handling and advanced tracking techniques, tactical weapons proficiency, and other roles disclosed to units. While the primary role of K9 Tracking Teams is to pursue escaped inmates, K9 teams are often deployed to support local law enforcement in apprehending dangerous fugitives and locating missing children and vulnerable adults

“These graduates exemplify the Department’s mission to protect public safety within our communities,” said Florida Department of Corrections Region II Regional Director of Institutions John Palmer. “As these officers return to their home institutions, their communities can feel a further sense of security knowing they have these highly trained professionals ready to serve and protect with unwavering dedication and commitment.”

Graduates from the program include:

Apalachee Correctional Institution

Baker Correctional Institution

Central Florida Reception Center

Century Correctional Institution

Cross City Correctional Institution

Dade Correctional Institution

Franklin Correctional Institution

Gulf Correctional Institution

Hernando Correctional Institution

Holmes Correctional Institution

Jackson Correctional Institution

Jefferson Correctional Institution

Lancaster Correctional Institution

Liberty Correctional Institution

Madison Correctional Institution

Marion Correctional Institution

North West Florida Reception Center

Okeechobee Correctional Institution

Polk Correctional Institution

Reception and Medical Center

South Florida Reception Center

Sumter Correctional Institution

Suwannee Correctional Institution

Tomoka Correctional Institution

Union Correctional Institution

Wakulla Correctional Institution

