Baker, Union County among graduates from the K9 Tracking Team Academy

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Baker and Union County are among the 28 graduates from the Florida Department of Corrections K9 Tracking Team Academy.
The program teaches FDC correctional officers essential skills such as K9 handling and advanced tracking techniques, tactical weapons proficiency, and other roles disclosed to units. While the primary role of K9 Tracking Teams is to pursue escaped inmates, K9 teams are often deployed to support local law enforcement in apprehending dangerous fugitives and locating missing children and vulnerable adults
“These graduates exemplify the Department’s mission to protect public safety within our communities,” said Florida Department of Corrections Region II Regional Director of Institutions John Palmer. “As these officers return to their home institutions, their communities can feel a further sense of security knowing they have these highly trained professionals ready to serve and protect with unwavering dedication and commitment.”
Graduates from the program include:
- Apalachee Correctional Institution
- Baker Correctional Institution
- Central Florida Reception Center
- Century Correctional Institution
- Cross City Correctional Institution
- Dade Correctional Institution
- Franklin Correctional Institution
- Gulf Correctional Institution
- Hernando Correctional Institution
- Holmes Correctional Institution
- Jackson Correctional Institution
- Jefferson Correctional Institution
- Lancaster Correctional Institution
- Liberty Correctional Institution
- Madison Correctional Institution
- Marion Correctional Institution
- North West Florida Reception Center
- Okeechobee Correctional Institution
- Polk Correctional Institution
- Reception and Medical Center
- South Florida Reception Center
- Sumter Correctional Institution
- Suwannee Correctional Institution
- Tomoka Correctional Institution
- Union Correctional Institution
- Wakulla Correctional Institution
