Bakery and coffee shop open at JTA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center now has a combined Cinotti’s Bakery and Grounds of GRACE Coffee.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

“I could not imagine better tenants or partners to share our space as we continue to serve this vital community, consistent with the JTA’s mission of enhancing northeast Florida’s economy, environment and quality of life through our services and facilities,” JTA CEO Nat Ford said in a news release. “We believe in the mission to continue developing and investing in this community, and strong partnerships like this are essential to achieving growth.”

Cinotti’s has been a Jacksonville staple since 1936.

Grounds of Grace was launched during the pandemic to help young people get their first jobs.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located on the first floor of the JRTC.

