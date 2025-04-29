Barefoot Florida man wrangles big gator on Jacksonville highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Why did this alligator cross the road? It was probably trying to get away from this guy.

Known as the Blue Collar Brawler, Mike Dragich helped Jacksonville police and Florida Fish & Wildlife on Sunday getting a big alligator off of a Southside road.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared video on its Facebook page Monday.

JSO “joined forces with Florida Fish & Wildlife, the Florida Hoghway Patrol and none other than local gator-wrangling legend, the Blue Collar Brawler, to wrangle this beast off the road and keep everyone safe,” the post states. “Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State.”

