Motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition after I-95 crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 26-year-old Jacksonville man remained in the hospital Tuesday morning in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Monday night.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. and blocked all lanes of Interstate 95 near Emerson Street for several hours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The man was riding the motorcycle southbound on I-95 in the center lane when he crashed into the rear of a sedan driven by a 43-year-old Jacksonville man, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

After hitting the car, the motorcycle and rider “traveled in the roadway excess of 300 feet before coming to rest in the center and right lanes of travel,” the news release states.

He was taken to memorial hospital “with life-threatening injuries,” the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver of the sedan and four passengers in his car - ages 34, 10, 8, and 6 - were taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was seen riding at a high rate of speed before the crash, the news release states.

Read: Naked robbery attempt leads to grow house bust in St. Augustine home

Read: Child in critical condition after e-bike crash in St. Johns County

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.