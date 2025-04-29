Child in critical condition after e-bike crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says a middle school-aged child is fighting for his life after a crash on an e-bike.

The accident happened on Race Track Road in Julington Creek.

The sheriff’s office said bystanders saw the boy crash while riding, and he was not hit by anyone else.

The boy was air-lifted to a nearby trauma center in critical condition Monday evening.

