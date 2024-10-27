Bartram Trail High School Band launches $250,000 fundraising campaign for Carnegie Hall performance

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Bartram Trail High School Band has announced an ambitious fundraising campaign, “Start Spreading the News,” to support their upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City in the spring of 2025. The campaign seeks to raise $250,000 to ensure that all band members can participate in this prestigious opportunity without financial burden.

Performing at Carnegie Hall is a dream for musicians around the world, and the Bartram Trail High School Band is honored to have been invited to the National Band and Orchestra Festival. This invitation is a testament to the student’s hard work and musical talent, showcasing both their achievements and the musical excellence of the Bartram Trail community.

Community Support Needed to Reach $250,000 Goal:

The journey to New York City, including transportation, accommodations, and meals, comes with significant expenses. The band hopes to raise the needed funds with the help of community members, local businesses, alumni, and supporters of the arts. Contributions of any amount are welcome, and donors can help in several ways:

: Supporters can visit spiritofbartram.com to make a secure donation. Sponsorship Opportunities : Businesses and individuals are invited to sponsor specific parts of the trip. Contact Kelly Kazmierski, BTHS Band Booster President, at bthsbandboosters@gmail.com or call 231-357-8551 for more details.



: Businesses and individuals are invited to sponsor specific parts of the trip. Contact Kelly Kazmierski, BTHS Band Booster President, at bthsbandboosters@gmail.com or call 231-357-8551 for more details. Spread the Word: Community members can help by sharing the campaign through social media. Follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to stay updated.

About the Bartram Trail High School Band

Led by Director Jason Duckett, the Bartram Trail High School Band has earned a strong reputation for musical excellence. The Carnegie Hall performance offers students the chance to further their musical education and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and excited about the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall,” Duckett said. “This experience will not only enhance their musical education but also provide memories that will last a lifetime. We are grateful for the support of our community in helping us make this dream a reality.”

For more information, visit spiritofbartram.com. Thank you to everyone helping make this dream possible for Bartram Trail’s young musicians.

