Battle in the trenches for the Jaguars in Denver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and Broncos are two teams really cut from the same cloth.

A lot of what these two teams excel at and like to do are very similar, on both sides of the ball. Particularly, these are two teams that are built in the trenches.

Let’s take a look at what will likely be a battle in the trenches as the Jaguars head into Denver.

Offensive Line

The Jaguars’ offensive line has noticeably improved this season, even with some midseason struggles. The Jaguars’ blockade sits eighth in pressure rate allowed (30.6%) and right about average in sack rate allowed (6.5%). Where the unit has really improved is in run-blocking, sixth in Run-Block Win % per ESPN analytics.

While the run-blocking has been much better this season, it has struggled in recent weeks. The Jaguars’ RBs are averaging just 3.3 yards per rush without Walker Little. That will be another interesting note to see how the Jaguars manage Little and Van Lanen.

Even as good as the Jaguars have been, the Broncos are a step above them and, really, the rest of the league across the offensive line. The Broncos are third in pressure rate (27.5%) and first in sack rate allowed (3.3%). Their star tackle, Garrett Bolles, leads all offensive tackles in pressure rate at just 2.55% this season.

Defensive Line

It took a little while, but the Jaguars’ pass-rush has finally come around, tallying three or more sacks in four of their last five games. Josh Hines-Allen, in particular, has woken up, tied for fourth in pressures and accumulating 6.5 sacks across the last seven games. The depth lately has also helped the Jaguars tremendously.

Even so, the unit ranks just 20th in pressure rate (33.2%) and 29th in sack rate (4.8%). Look for Anthony Campanile to dial up some blitz packages against Denver’s stout offensive line. The Jaguars lead the NFL in pressures from linebackers. It has to be mentioned, too, that the Jags do lead the NFL in run-defense.

Denver’s pass-rush is other-worldly right now, and credit to Vance Joseph for continuing to be among the league’s best defensive coordinators. Denver is second in both pressure rate (40.5%) and sack rate (10.0%) this season and it’s really a group effort along the defensive line.

Nik Bonitto is tied with Josh Hines-Allen for fourth in pressures; however, it’s a multi-headed monster on that defensive line, Zach Allen’s 52 pressures lead all defensive tackles, according to NFL’s NextGenStats. Jonathan Cooper isn’t too far behind in pressures, either.

