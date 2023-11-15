Beaches Habitat Prep Club, Mission House serving Thanksgiving dinner to homeless

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Beaches Habitat’s Prep Club received a grant to aid the homeless at the Mission House in Jacksonville Beach this Saturday.

The club will provide a Thanksgiving dinner and wellness kits to those experiencing homelessness.

The organization is doing this to uphold its mission during the holidays, which is to empower individuals affected by homelessness by providing food, clothing, medical care and support services to encourage eventual self-sufficiency.

To learn more, visit the Mission House’s website.

